Mr. Lucas Spencer Bunt, 31, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on October 24, 2019 in Moody. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Renae Golden; and his grandparents, Louis and Gladys Golden. He is survived by his father, Terry Bunt; sons, Spencer Shane Bunt and Edward Wayne Bunt; and their mother , and their mother, Shayna Teer; brother, Shawn Damian Bunt; and his grandparents, Wallace and Janice Bunt. A Memorial Service was held at 2:00 pm on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Doug Ford officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 30, 2019