Lucille Cox Morris went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1940, to Oscar and Ruby Cox. She was the youngest of 13 children. Lucille is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stanley Morris, her parents, and her daughter, Elaine Morris Engle. Survivors include son, Frank Morris (Tracie), daughter Marian Morris; grandchildren Amy Engle, Sonya Engle, Brian DeShazo (April), Andi Stafford (Kirk), Ashley Engle, Laura Washington (Jack), Rachael DeShazo, Sarah Engle, Jessica Wilson (Jeremy); and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation for friends was Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds. The funeral service was held at Friendship Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Pastor Nicholas Gandy officiated. Kilgroe Funeral Home directed. We look forward to the day we see our mother and grandmother again in heaven. In the meantime, there is a glorious reunion taking place and there is sure to be lots of ice cream.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store