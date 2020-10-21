Mrs. Lynda Barber Day, 70, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on October 13, 2020. Mrs. Day was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Ragland. She was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Mary Jo Barber; and a sister, Emily Foster. She is survived by her husband, Eric Braxton Day; daughters, Erika Day Roberson (Johnny) and Amanda Day Rich (Jerry); brothers, Henry Barber (Sandra) and Charles R. Barber (Christy); and her grandchildren, Jacob Roberson and Courtney Day (Trenton). The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Wayne Arnold and Bro. Paul Dockery officiating. Interment followed at Fairview Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers were Phillip Cox, Kelsey Barber, Riley Day, Milford Day, Wayne Stewart and Michael Foster. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
