Funeral services for Macey J. England, age 87, of Ragland, AL, were on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Burial followed at Hardins Chapel Church Cemetery in Ragland, AL. Bro. Doug Ford and Kris Crider officiated the service. Mr. England passed on November 4, 2019 at his residence. Mr. England is survived by Daughter, Toni Box (Robert) of Jacksonville, AL., Granddaughter, Bella Box of Jacksonville, Al., Sisters, Gertrude Reaves of Oxford, Al., Dovie Crider of Rome, GA., Several nieces and nephews, Special families of Mary Allgood England and Pauline Mozingo. Mr. England is preceded in death by his parents Henry Lee and Tressie Lee England, Wife, Nancy Vivian England and Wife, Mary Allgood England. Mr. England loved to work in his yard, maintain his garden and tinkering around and restoring old equipment. While Mr. England was 'scratching' in the dirt, he had his local community in mind and would share the 'fruits of his labor' with them. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends. Pallbearers were Greg Reaves, Vernon Daffron, Eli McCormick, Ronald Kay, Billy McCormick. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Oasis Hospice group. They extended special care to the family and Mr. England. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" 256-831-4611 millerfuneralhome oxford.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 13, 2019