Manly F. Spence

Guest Book
  • "We express our condolences for your family's loss. Manly..."
    - Wallace and Linda Bibby
  • "So sad to hear of your loss. Know that he is in a much..."
    - Roy Fraser
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL
35094
(205)-699-3181
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Moundville, AL
View Map
Obituary
Manly F. Spence, age 81, of Odenville, AL passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Nora Spence; son, Donnie Spence and brother, Carl Spence. Mr. Spence is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Spence; daughter, Denise Spence, son, Darwin Spence; sisters, Joyce Farley and Elaine McGairty; brothers, Cecil Spence and Wayne Spence; grandchildren, Stephanie Patrick, Hope Cahill, Daniel Spence, and Kathryn Spence and great grandchildren, Julie Spence and Norah Spence. Graveside services were held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00PM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville, AL. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed the services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Leeds, AL   (205) 699-3181
