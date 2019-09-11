Manly F. Spence, age 81, of Odenville, AL passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Nora Spence; son, Donnie Spence and brother, Carl Spence. Mr. Spence is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Spence; daughter, Denise Spence, son, Darwin Spence; sisters, Joyce Farley and Elaine McGairty; brothers, Cecil Spence and Wayne Spence; grandchildren, Stephanie Patrick, Hope Cahill, Daniel Spence, and Kathryn Spence and great grandchildren, Julie Spence and Norah Spence. Graveside services were held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00PM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville, AL. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed the services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 11, 2019