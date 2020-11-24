Mrs. Margaret Dianne Foster, 71, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on November 17, 2020. Mrs. Foster was a graduate of Harry M. Ayers School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse for over 50 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anthony Foster. She is survived by her daughters, Rachel (Daniel) Goncalves, Wendy (David) Gann and Tracie (Brandon) Carpenter; son, Phillip (Michelle) Lovell; sister, Delane (Wayne) Cole; brother, Tommy (Rose Mary) Smith; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Declan, Jamie, Nathanael, Andrew, Alyssa, Gabrielle, Remington and Kendall; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Zyler, Kayleigh, Grayson, Raylynn and Khloe. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with Rev. John Maddox officiating. The family would like to extend special thanks to Sandy Gray for the amazing care provided to our mother. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her honor to Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Rd., Pell City, AL 35128 or to ASPCI, P.O. Box 566, Pell City, AL 35125. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
