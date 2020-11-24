1/
Margaret Dianne Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Margaret Dianne Foster, 71, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on November 17, 2020. Mrs. Foster was a graduate of Harry M. Ayers School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse for over 50 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anthony Foster. She is survived by her daughters, Rachel (Daniel) Goncalves, Wendy (David) Gann and Tracie (Brandon) Carpenter; son, Phillip (Michelle) Lovell; sister, Delane (Wayne) Cole; brother, Tommy (Rose Mary) Smith; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Declan, Jamie, Nathanael, Andrew, Alyssa, Gabrielle, Remington and Kendall; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Zyler, Kayleigh, Grayson, Raylynn and Khloe. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with Rev. John Maddox officiating. The family would like to extend special thanks to Sandy Gray for the amazing care provided to our mother. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her honor to Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Rd., Pell City, AL 35128 or to ASPCI, P.O. Box 566, Pell City, AL 35125. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved