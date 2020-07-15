Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Shea Linn was born in Binghamton, NY on December 13, 1930. She was the youngest, and the last surviving child, of James Joseph and Mary O'Brien Shea. She passed away peacefully at home on Lovejoy Road in Ashville, Alabama on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. As her niece Mary said "And now the bouquet has been filled, beautiful faces joined together in heaven. May you all rest well in the arms of our Heavenly Father." She is survived by her children Lorrie Linn Odell (John) of Santa Ana, California, her son Jeffrey Shea Linn (Susan) of Long Beach, California, Her son James Frederick "Jamie" Linn of Ashville, Alabama and son Joseph Richard Linn (Laurel) of Santa Clarita, California. The family had a Zoom gathering with Mom on June 4th. All of her cherished grandchildren were present. They are Rachel Linn Broadhead (Chad,) Trevor Linn, Erin Shea Linn, Karah Linn, Kyle Linn (Cassie), Abigael Linn and Halle Linn. Her great grandchildren were at the Zoom party for Gigi. They are Ava and Sam Broadhead and Taylor Linn. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Paul Richard "Dick" Linn, her parents James and Mary Shea and her brothers and sisters Florence Shea Gordon, Mary Shea Meagher, Katherine Shea Agan, Thomas J Shea, Eleanor Shea Finch, Robert Shea, James Shea and Anne Shea Feheley. She was also preceded in death by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. She graduated in 1948 from St. Paul's High School. Peggy and Dick met in Binghamton, NY and were married May 31, 1954. They raised their children in Michigan and Ohio and eventually moved to California in 1973 where they remained until Dick's passing in 2014. Peggy was drawn to live her remaining years in Ashville, Alabama with her son Jamie, and near her granddaughter Rachel and her great-grandchildren, Ava and Sam. Peggy is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law as well as many loving nieces and nephews and numerous cherished friends of her children. She loved them dearly. There will be a small family gathering in Ashville. Visitation will be held at a later date (post Covid) at the Thomas J Shea Funeral Home, Inc in Binghamton, NY. This will be followed by a Mass at St Paul's Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Shea Family section at Calvary Cemetery. Peggy was her sons baseball mom and could be frequently seen walking circles around her lawn chair to work off her nervous energy. She loved President John F. Kennedy. He was the first, and only, presidential candidate she campaigned for. She transported her brood in the requisite 60's Country Squire station wagon with wood paneling and rear-facing third row seat. She supported her kids in their baseball, swimming and diving team pursuits. She became an aficionado of college basketball, cheering on the Toledo Rockets. Once in Southern California Peggy converted from college basketball to the NBA. She loved Magic and Coop and Big Game James. And then along came Kobe Bryant. Mom loved Kobe. She relished her decades as a Lakers diehard fan and was rewarded with 10 NBA Championships. Donations in Peggy's name may be made to the Mamba on Three Fund.

