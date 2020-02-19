St. Clair Times

Margaret Faye Thomas

Obituary
Margaret Faye Thomas, age 79, of Ashville, Alabama went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John C. Thomas; son, Alan Thomas (Tammie); daughters, Kim Howard (Joey) and Marsha Lynn (Jon); grandchildren, Blake, Kyla and Kaitlin; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Kylie and Karson; brother, David Long; sister, Jackie Hayes and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Graveside service was on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pine Forest Cemetery in Ashville, Alabama. Pallbearers were Charlie Thomas, Joey Howard, Stephen Hayes, Moon Morin, Cameron Parker and Jon Lynn.
