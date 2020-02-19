Margaret Faye Thomas, age 79, of Ashville, Alabama went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John C. Thomas; son, Alan Thomas (Tammie); daughters, Kim Howard (Joey) and Marsha Lynn (Jon); grandchildren, Blake, Kyla and Kaitlin; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Kylie and Karson; brother, David Long; sister, Jackie Hayes and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Graveside service was on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pine Forest Cemetery in Ashville, Alabama. Pallbearers were Charlie Thomas, Joey Howard, Stephen Hayes, Moon Morin, Cameron Parker and Jon Lynn.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020