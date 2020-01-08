Mrs. Margarita del Carmen Yednak, 75, of Pell City, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on December 27, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband, Larry Yednak; children, Lupe Muentes, Margarita Diaz and Patty Diaz; five grandchildren, Jennifer Cooke, Richard H. Counsell II, Sofia Muentes, Cristina Muentes and Eric Muentes; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Evelyn Cooke; and countless friends. She lived a very full life, filled with lots of traveling, lots of love, and happiness. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Pell City, Alabama at 11:00 am on January 18th, 2020, followed by a luncheon in the Church Hall. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 8, 2020