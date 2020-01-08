St. Clair Times

Margarits del Carmen Yednak

Mrs. Margarita del Carmen Yednak, 75, of Pell City, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on December 27, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband, Larry Yednak; children, Lupe Muentes, Margarita Diaz and Patty Diaz; five grandchildren, Jennifer Cooke, Richard H. Counsell II, Sofia Muentes, Cristina Muentes and Eric Muentes; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Evelyn Cooke; and countless friends. She lived a very full life, filled with lots of traveling, lots of love, and happiness. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Pell City, Alabama at 11:00 am on January 18th, 2020, followed by a luncheon in the Church Hall. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
