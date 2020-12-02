Funeral Service for Margie Smith Castleberry, age 89, will be held Saturday, December 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church. Mrs. Castleberry passed away October 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vester "Buck" Richard Castleberry; parents, Tonnie Lee Smith and Lillie Jane Smith; brothers, Calvin (Ruby Jo) Smith, Jack (Betty) Smith; sisters, Jewell (Clyde) Tollison, Alice (Aubrey) Ramsey. She is survived by her daughters, Redena (Jim) King, Wanda (Larry) Kelley, Vickie (Eddie) Smith; grandchildren, Emily (Casey) Simmons, Andy Smith, Jenna Smith, Laramie (Lauren) Kelley, Landon King; great- grandchildren, Addy Simmons, Raegan Simmons, Evie Kelley, Remi Kelley, Luke Smith; foster daughter, Shyann Sosa. Margie Castleberry loved her Lord, her family and her church family. She loved people, she was an interceding prayer warrior and loved to help people. She enjoyed being a part of Friendship Quilters and enjoyed serving as "Pink Lady" at St. Vincent's St. Clair Hospital. She sang in the choir, loved teaching in Vacation Bible School and was involved in all church activities. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.