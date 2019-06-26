Marie Walker, age 86 of Odenville, Alabama, passed away June 20, 2019. Mrs. Walker is preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Lopez. She is survived by her husband, William Walker; daughters Susan Kay Irwin (Gary), Janie Darlene Leatherwood, son; Kenneth Jerome Gray (Cindy), brother, James McLaughlin, and sisters, Faye Goodwin and Francis Howard. She has 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 18 great great grandchildren. In 1981, I found The Way - The Truth - The Life - In the person of Jesus Christ. I died to self that I might live through Him. As many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the children of God. Services for Mrs. Walker were Monday, June 24, 2019 Kilgroe Funeral Home Chapel in Leeds, Alabama at 2:00 PM. Burial was at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Leeds, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Feed the Children P O Box 36 Oklahoma City, OK 73101-0036 in memory of Mrs. Marie Walker. Kilgroe Funeral Home Leeds was in charge of the services.