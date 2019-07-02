St. Clair Times

Mrs. Marjorie Ann McGuire

Obituary
Mrs. Marjorie Ann McGuire, 72, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on June 25, 2019 in Ashville. Mrs. McGuire formerly attended Liberty Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Jim McGuire; daughters, Amanda Dee Mitchell (Bradley C.) and Jennifer Ann Lee (Jimmy); son, James William McGuire, III; sisters, Mary Cline and Evelyn Fox Hassel; brothers, Maurice Fox and Albert Fox; grandchildren, Devin Scott Norton, Devin N. Lee, Amanda Whisnant, Kyndall Schmid and Kaylee Schmid. Services will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 2, 2019
