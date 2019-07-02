Mrs. Marjorie Ann McGuire, 72, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on June 25, 2019 in Ashville. Mrs. McGuire formerly attended Liberty Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Jim McGuire; daughters, Amanda Dee Mitchell (Bradley C.) and Jennifer Ann Lee (Jimmy); son, James William McGuire, III; sisters, Mary Cline and Evelyn Fox Hassel; brothers, Maurice Fox and Albert Fox; grandchildren, Devin Scott Norton, Devin N. Lee, Amanda Whisnant, Kyndall Schmid and Kaylee Schmid. Services will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on July 2, 2019