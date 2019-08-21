Marjorie Schneider Holemon, age 92, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, William L. "Cod" Holemon; daughter, Janet Miller; parents, Ernest & Ethel "Donnie & Baba" Schneider; sisters, Alice Hale and Edna Crawford. She is survived by 2 daughters, Susan Lee Holemon, Carol Holemon Murphy; 4 grandchildren, Matt, Daniel, Lance, Wade; 2 great-grandchildren, Arylann, Mayfield; several Nieces & Nephews. Ms. Holemon was a longtime resident of West End, attended Robert E. Lee Elementary and West End High School. She stood faithfully by her husband during his military career which included the years of the Korean War and Vietnam War. After his retirement they built their dream home on Logan Martin Lake. There was a private graveside service Saturday, August 17. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 21, 2019