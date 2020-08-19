1/
Mark Anthony Trammell
Mr. Mark Anthony Trammell, 50, of Odenville, Alabama passed away on August 17, 2020 in Pell City. He is survived by a son, Kevin Trammell (Felicia); parents, John S. and Lynda Trammell; grandsons, Noah and Anthony Trammell; sister, Teresa Davis (Timothy); brothers, John W. Trammell and Samuel Trammell (Amanda). The service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday August 20, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Edwin Talley and the Rev. Bryan Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the church. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
