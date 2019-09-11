St. Clair Times

Mrs. Marsha Ann Graham

Mrs. Marsha Ann Graham of Lincoln, Al. passed away on September 8, 2019 at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, Al. She was 48 years of age. Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Brenda Morrison. Mrs Graham is survived by her husband Steve Graham, a son Robert Matthew Woodridge, her parents William and Ruth Faulkner, and her father-in-law Henry Graham . She was also survived by many family members in Michigan, and numerous cousins in Alabama. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the . Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 11, 2019
