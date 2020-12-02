Marx Keiron Swader, 21, of Springville died Sunday, November 22 following a tragic accident in Ashville, AL. In his short 21 years of life, Keiron affected many people. Keiron was born in Leeds and grew up in Springville. He is the fourth of four beloved sons to Patrick Sean Swader and Amanda Wells Swader. Besides his parents, he leaves behind his brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephew: Theron and Emily Swader (Abby & Anna); Peyton Swader; and Britton and Lexi Swader (Ellie & Ollie). Keiron is survived by his maternal grandparents Sherry L. Bonds of Rome, GA and Ronny R. Bonds of Odenville, AL and his paternal grandparents Ronnie Rhodes of Odenville, AL and Stanley E. Swader of Ashville, AL. From an early age, he loved spending time outdoors and fishing with his family and friends. He was a true friend to his brothers and to all of his friends and coworkers. Most importantly, he had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they spent together playing practical jokes on each other, and enjoyed family gatherings. If you knew him well or barely at all, he always left you thinking - whether it was about how absolutely, ridiculously funny he was, or just how down-right inappropriate he was. He left his mark. He will continue to stay with us through memories and laughs he forced us all to endure, whether we were in the mood or not. We will see him everywhere. At this time, we must come together and laugh for Keiron's sake because he would have wanted it that way. A private Celebration of Life was held at The Church at Bradford Road at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store