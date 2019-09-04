Mrs. Mary Ann Ortagus, 72, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on August 31, 2019 in Pell City. She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Eckles. She is survived by her husband, Drew Ortagus; daughter, Andrea Reach (Jeff); grandchilden, Joseph Reach, Dylan Reach, Nick Toth and Zack Toth; great-grandchildren, Jasper Toth and Sabastian Toth. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday September 7, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with the Rev. Thurman Henninger officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Ovarian Cancer Research in memory of Mrs. Ortagus. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 4, 2019