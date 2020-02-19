Funeral Service for Mary "Dot" Brown, age 88, was held Tuesday, February 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pell City Bible Methodist Church. Interment was at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Ms. Brown passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Brown; parents, Ervin and Mary Thompson; brothers, Ervin Thompson Jr., Michael Thompson; sisters, Grace Bice, Thelma Crump. She is survived by her son, Leslie H. Brown (Debra); daughter, Janeen Brown Pierson (Wayne); grandchildren, Meredith Brown Castleberry (Dale), Johnathan Brown (Tija), Zachary Pierson; an extended family of loving nieces, nephews; a loving church family and a host of special friends. Special Thanks to Encompass Home Health/Hospice, and Katrina Straton for her loving care. Family requests contributions be made in her memory to Pell City Bible Methodist Church, 2500 7th Ave North, Pell City, AL 35125. Condolences may be offered to the Brown family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020