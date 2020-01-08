Mrs. Mary D. Talley Henderson, 85, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on December 25, 2019 in Ragland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rev. Roy H. Talley, and Tony Rudolph Henderson, to whom she was married for eight years; one son, Charles Jeffery Talley; and one grandson, Stephen Douglas Talley, Jr. She is survived by her three sons, Elroy Talley (Cindy) of Ocean Springs, MS, Stephen Douglas Talley, Sr. (Deborah) of Pell City, AL and Edwin Clark Talley of Ragland, AL; two stepchildren, Rhonda Gaye Lee of Wattsville, AL and Kerry Henderson (Laura) of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Marie Downey; two brothers, Millard "Buck" Downey and Wayne Downey; three grandchildren, Jonathan Talley of Puerto Rico, Malea Shaddix (Daniel) of Ragland, AL, and Amanda Slaughter (Joshua)of Pell City, AL; eight step grandchildren, Scottie Gowers (Alecia),Kristy Gowers, Stacy McMurry (Jeremy), Tina Stromberg (Allen, Jerod Lee (Lindsey), Toni Lee, Luke Hendeson (Mandi); Brooke Haddock Talley, and Gloria Moses (Brad); thirty step great-grandchildren; and five step great-great-grandchildren. She was a member of Pope's Chapel Community Church and had served as Church Secretary-Treasurer for almost 50 years. She was a Sunday School literature writer and worked with other ladies of Pope's Chapel to run the offset press to print the literature in the early 1960s. She was a member of Ragland Chapter of OES for 44 years where on several occasions she held the position of Worthy Matron and also served as secretary for many years. She served in the Grand Chapter of the OES as Grand Chaplin. She was a member of the Amaranth and White Shrine for over 50 years. She was retired from Ragland School where she was the Secretary-Bookkeeper for 33 years. The funeral service was held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, December 29, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Jeff Sherrill officiating. Interment followed at Nance's Creek United Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan, Daniel, Scottie, Jarred, Joshua, Matthew and Jeremy. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 8, 2020