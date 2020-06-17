Mrs. Mary Ellen Hughes, 87, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on June 13, 2020 in Pell City. She is survived by her husband, R. O. Hughes; sons, Richard O. Hughes, III (Priscilla) and Mark E. Hughes (Connie); grandchildren, Jennifer Laminack (Steven), Jessica Herbinger (Matt), Clayton Hughes and Grayson Hughes; and great-grandchildren, Jack Henry and Samuel Herbinger, Brady and Brooks Laminack. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Dr. Edwin Jenkins officiating. A private burial will follow at Alabama National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 until 11:00 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 17, 2020.