Graveside service for Mary Jerolyn Weaver, age 77, was held Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Ms. Weaver passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Lilly Williamson; siblings, Newt Williamson, Joy Elders, Regina (Dan) Walker, Jim Williamson, Pat Williamson, Hoyt Williamson. She is survived by her 2 sons, Blaine Weaver, James (Diane) Weaver; grandchildren, Breanna, Jonathan, Jordan, Ian, Axl, Rain, Jacob; great-granddaughter, McKenzie; brother, Lamar (Barbara) Williamson. Condolences may be offered to the Weaver family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.