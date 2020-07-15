1/1
Mary Jerolyn Weaver
Graveside service for Mary Jerolyn Weaver, age 77, was held Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Ms. Weaver passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Lilly Williamson; siblings, Newt Williamson, Joy Elders, Regina (Dan) Walker, Jim Williamson, Pat Williamson, Hoyt Williamson. She is survived by her 2 sons, Blaine Weaver, James (Diane) Weaver; grandchildren, Breanna, Jonathan, Jordan, Ian, Axl, Rain, Jacob; great-granddaughter, McKenzie; brother, Lamar (Barbara) Williamson. Condolences may be offered to the Weaver family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
