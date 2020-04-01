Mrs. Mary Lynn Hannah, 79, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on March 24, 2020 in Ragland. She was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Hannah; her parents, John and Ione Hollingsworth; brothers, Gus and David Hollingsworth. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Hannah; sister, Johnnie Bagwell; grandson, Dylan Sullivan; and by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Friday March 27, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery with Bro. Doug Ford officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 1, 2020