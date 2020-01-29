Funeral Service for Mary Marie Beckman, age 88, was held Tuesday, January 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Seddon Baptist Church. Interment followed at Forest Crest Cemetery in Irondale. Mrs. Beckman passed away at her home Friday, January 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Francis Beckman. She is survived by five daughters, Judy C. Henderson (Gene), Martha A. Criswell (Larry), Frances D. Luther (Don), Karen R. Tallo (Robert), Tammy L. Jarman (Alvin); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great- grandchild; sister, Lessie Duke. Condolences may be offered to the Beckman family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 29, 2020