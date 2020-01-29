St. Clair Times

Mary Marie Beckman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Marie Beckman.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Seddon Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Service for Mary Marie Beckman, age 88, was held Tuesday, January 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Seddon Baptist Church. Interment followed at Forest Crest Cemetery in Irondale. Mrs. Beckman passed away at her home Friday, January 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Francis Beckman. She is survived by five daughters, Judy C. Henderson (Gene), Martha A. Criswell (Larry), Frances D. Luther (Don), Karen R. Tallo (Robert), Tammy L. Jarman (Alvin); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great- grandchild; sister, Lessie Duke. Condolences may be offered to the Beckman family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
funeral home direction icon