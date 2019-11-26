Mrs. Mary Ruth Cooper Ingram, 98, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on November 18, 2019 in Pell City. Mrs. Ingram was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Ashville 1488. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Ingram; son, Henry C. Ingram, Jr.; parents, George Thomas and Jennie Leola Cox Cooper; sisters, Ethel McGrady, Vera Thigpen, Lera Stewart and Tina Franklin; and brothers, Coleman Cooper, Claude Cooper and Charles Cooper. She is survived by her daughters, Thelma I. Watkins of Ashville Alabama, Patricia Forehand of Pensacola, Florida, and Mary Jo Hart of Dalton, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; 25 great- grandchildren; and 19 great-great- grandchildren. The funeral service was held at 12:00 pm on Friday November 22, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Pastor Richard Cooper and Mr. Bill Jinright officiating. Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 26, 2019