With heartfelt sympathy we announce the swift transition of Master JaKhari Roman McLemore of Lineville, who entered the world Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside Service was 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Lineville Community Cemetery. Viewing was held 4:00-5:00p.m Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the St. Clair Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. He is survived by his mother, Shaquillie McLemore, Lineville, AL; siblings, Sha'Zyon McLemore, Ja'Micheal McLemore, Jaqueez McLemore, all of Lineville, AL; grandparents, Tina Ford, Phoenix City, AL, Micheal (Tonia) McLemore, Lineville AL; great-grandparents, Bessie (David) Hudson, Raleigh, NC, Thomas (Deborah) Heflin, Jr., Lineville, AL, Patricia (John) Wood, Lineville ,AL; great-great-grandparent, Ruthie Mae Heflin, Lineville, AL; aunts and uncle, Shaketra Hardy, Keyonna Hardy, Shuntavious Hardy, all of Lineville, AL, Christopher Davis, Atlanta, GA, Keshon Willis, Wisconsin, Keyonna (Kameron) Willis, Montgomery, AL, Antonio Willis, Jr., Atlanta, GA, Terry Heflin, Jr., Angel Heflin, Lineville, AL, Heaven Denkler, Maleaha Denkler, Ider AL, Ella Higgins, Emma Higgins, Lineville, AL. He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparent, Thomas Heflin, Sr., Bessie Ford, Billie Jim Brown; uncle, Terry Heflin Jr.