Maudie Pauline Thompson 80 of Cleveland, Alabama passed away on Oct. 5, 2019. Graveside services for Mrs. Thompson, were held on October 9, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Oxford Memorial Gardens with Mr. Clyde Beverly officiating. Burial followed in the Oxford Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Thompson was a poultry farmer and a very avid Auburn football fan. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her Daughters, Martha Jane McCrory, Mary Hogland and Patty Ann Mathews, Ten Grandchildren, Several Great-Grandchildren. he is preceded in death by her husband George Houston Thompson, her daughter Betty Jean McCrory, sister Norma Wilson, brothers Johnny Sullivan and Jimmy Sullivan, parents Roscoe Sullivan & Eddoth Loe and her grandson Chris Mathews. The family received friends Wednesday from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at the Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, Alabama. Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, Alabama conducted the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 9, 2019