Maureen R. Bunn, age 76, of Leeds, AL passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Herbert Smith and sister, Sheila Raven. Ms. Bunn was a member at Bethel Baptist Church as well as the Joy Sunday School Class; she retired from GW Systems after 18 years of service. Ms. Bunn is survived by her husband, Bill Bunn, Sr.; son, Billie Bunn, Jr. (Deanna); grandchildren, Courtney and Amber Agbay; and great grandchildren, Joshua Isbell, Annabelle Grey, Ellie Grey, and Joshua Agbay. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 beginning at 9:00AM with funeral services to begin at 11:00AM at Kilgroe Funeral Home 1750 Ashville Road Leeds, AL 35094. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montgomery beginning at 1:15PM. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds to direct services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 14, 2019