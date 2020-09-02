Mr. Max P. Clay, Jr., 63, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on August 24, 2020 in Sylacauga. He is survived by his mother, Linda Clay Tatum; sister, Gina Folse; niece, Shayla Folse; and a nephew, Jeremy Folse. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Clay and his father, Max P. Clay, Sr. A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
