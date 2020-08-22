Melissa Fay Cline, a resident of Southside, went home to be with our Lord on August 17, 2020. Melissa was a registered nurse of almost 40 years at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden. She was a faithful member of Ashville Church of God Melissa was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Eugene Cline and her parents, Coy and Alene Cox of Ashville She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Mack (Betty) Cox, James (Pam) Cox, Melinda Moses, Arlene (Barry) Shiflett and Sam Cox; her sisters-in-law, Patricia Martinez and Diane Beavers and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. She was loved and adored by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.