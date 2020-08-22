1/
Melissa Fay Cline
Melissa Fay Cline, a resident of Southside, went home to be with our Lord on August 17, 2020. Melissa was a registered nurse of almost 40 years at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden. She was a faithful member of Ashville Church of God Melissa was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Eugene Cline and her parents, Coy and Alene Cox of Ashville She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Mack (Betty) Cox, James (Pam) Cox, Melinda Moses, Arlene (Barry) Shiflett and Sam Cox; her sisters-in-law, Patricia Martinez and Diane Beavers and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. She was loved and adored by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.

Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 19, 2020
My Aunt Lissa was a woman I greatly admired for her relationship with God and her love and compassion for others. I feel the loss of her immensely. We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Please continue to pray for our family.
Angela Cox
Family
