Michael David Twente passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart condition on August 25th, 2020. He was 47 years old. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved father Dr. George E. Twente II and is survived by his devoted mother Theresa Swanson Twente. He leaves behind his wife Jamie and his two children Carrie and Sam and his two stepsons Walker and Michael. He will be greatly missed by his brother Mark, wife Leigh, and children Vivienne and J.B. He was treasured by his Aunt Cindy (Ronnie) and son Matt, Aunt Marianne (Jack) and daughters Patricia and Susan, Aunt Pat (Hinky), son Jimmy, and daughters Susan and Sally, and Aunt Beth (Stanley) and sons Max and Miles. Michael was an active member of Faith Community Fellowship in Springville, Alabama. He will be remembered by all as a loving father, a warm and caring friend and a gifted musician. He defined himself by his abiding faith which carried him throughout his life. His favorite Bible verse was 2 Timothy 1:7, "For God hath not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind." Donations may be made to Faith Community Fellowship, Voice of the Martyrs, or The Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue League.

