Michael Leon Curl
Cropwell - Mr. Michael Leon Curl, 79, of Cropwell, Alabama passed away on July 24, 2020 in Pell City. Mr. Curl was a member of Ben Jacobs Masonic Lodge in Pell City and a former member of the Ensley Masonic Lodge. He was a former Security Guard at St. Clair Regional Hospital and later at Northside Medical Clinic. He was retired from C.B.I. with 30 years of service and was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Effie Frances Jones Curl and Joseph Wesley "Joe" Curl, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Curl; children, Larry C. Goodwin, Vicki Lynn Holmes, Janet L. Goodwin, Charlene Tolbert (Darrell) and Lara Marie Polk; sister, Gerry Saunders; and by several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Valley Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Edwin Talley officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
