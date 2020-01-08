|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Odean Robinson Bailey.
|
|
|
|
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
|
|
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
Usrey Funeral Home
|
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Mildred Odean Robinson Bailey, age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 5, 2020. She was devoted to both God and her family. Most who knew her called her "Odean." She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter, friend and neighbor. She was a long-time member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Pell City. Born August 26, 1934, Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of World War I veteran Vester Lee Robinson and Trudie Ann Wilkins Robinson. She was married 67 years to her high school sweetheart, Porter Dumas Bailey. She joined him in heaven only 85 days after Porter went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mrs. Bailey also was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sisters, Alma Ruth Robinson, Ella Marie Robinson Smith, infant Elsie Odean Robinson, and a newborn brother. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Bailey Garrett (Jerry), Karen Bailey Hooks (Don), and Leigh Bailey Pritchett (Lee), all of Pell City; grandchildren, Jesse Hooks (Rhonda), Jason Garrett (Amy), Sarah Harris-Hooks (Bronzie), Zachary Hooks, Savannah Pritchett, Grace Pritchett and Caroline Pritchett; great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Claire Garrett; Rebekah, Victoria, Abigail, and Charlotte Hooks; Atticus Harris; McKenzie and Bentley Bridges; and a host of nieces and nephews. The service was at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the chapel of Usrey Funeral Home of Pell City. The Rev. Joe Joyner officiated. A graveside service then followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Members of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Pell City, Eastern Star St. Clair Chapter 437 of Pell City, and the Truthseekers Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of Pell City served as pallbearers. The family appreciates the love and care Mrs. Bailey received from the intensive care unit staff and palliative care staff of St. Vincent's St. Clair Hospital, and caregiver Mrs. Faye Johnson, as well as visits from family, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the (7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231), the (P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123), and (2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607). Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 8, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|