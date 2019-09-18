Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Millie" Rhodes, age 67 of Springville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife, mother, mawmaw, sister and friend to all she knew. She was the owner of Rhodes Day Care for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lena Simmons; her brothers, Clifford and Cleveland Simmons. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger Rhodes; her children, Misty Stevens (Richard), Wendy McCulloch (Charles) and Patrick Rhodes (Heather); her grandchildren, Ally Lucas (Daniel), Trey Stevens, Autumn Rhodes, Isabell Rhodes, Brooklyn Rhodes; her brother, Ray Simmons (Margie); and many other extended family and friends. Visitation was held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11 am until 1 pm at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 1 pm. Burial was at Liberty Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff DeLoach officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Judes Children Hospital at memorials @ stjude.org. Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 18, 2019

