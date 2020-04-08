St. Clair Times

Myra Lee Murphy Arrowood

Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Birmingham, AL
View Map
Obituary
Graveside service for Mrs. Myra Lee Murphy Arrowood, 84, of Pell City, will be Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00am at Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. Mrs. Arrowood died Sunday at her residence. Survivors include one son, Brian Keith Arrowood; one daughter, Karen A. Greene; seven grandchildren, Eric Arrowood, Brian Noble, Lori Garner, Keith Tidwell, Leslie Morrow, Kaci Williams, and Will Greene; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Cecil Blount. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Oliver Arrowood; a daughter, Luwana Marie Tidwell; a brother, James Andrew Murphy, Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy Mae Vintson. Online condolences may be made to the Arrowood family at www.kilgroefh.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 8, 2020
