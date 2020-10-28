1/
Myrtle Ann Smith
Myrtle Ann Smith, 63, of Pell City, AL, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Helena, AL. Myrtle was a member of Greenfield CME Church. She was born to the late Willie and Arlene (Roberson) Hubbard, Jr. on January 27, 1957. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Johnny Hubbard and Warren Freeman; and two sisters: Edna Hubbard and Linda Evans. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Smith; daughters, Laquita Hubbard of Pell City, AL and Antoinette Hubbard of Helena, AL; grandson, Ethan Upshaw of Helena, AL. She is also survived by sisters: Geraldine Hamby of Talladega, AL; Darlene Moss and Sylvia Smith of Pell City, AL. Myrtle was the loving Auntie to a host of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
