Mrs. Nadine Graham Keenum, 59, of Pell City, Alabama passed away August 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Keenum; and her parents, Hubert and Claudine Graham. She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Burgess (Avery); sister, Peggy Sue Campbell (Gary); granddaughter, Isabella Burgess; niece, Jennifer Grayson (Eric); nephew, Alan Grayson (Cristy); great-niece, Lexie Walker; and great-nephews, Joshua Walker and Cade Evans. The funeral service was held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
