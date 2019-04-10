Ms. Nancy Anita Robinson, 40, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on April 2, 2019 in Ashville. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert H. Robinson, Jr. She is survived by her son, Mac Robinson; mother, Martha Robinson; and her sister, Mary Catherine Robinson. Services arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to . Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 10, 2019