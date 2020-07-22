1/
Nancy Isbell
Nancy Isbell, age 80, of Vandiver, AL passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Joe Isbell; sons, David D. Isbell and Johnny L. Isbell; brother, Chester Harris; sisters, Frances Williams and Faye Myrick; grandchildren, Bradley Isbell, Brent and Rachael Isbell, Alyssa and John Russell; great grandchildren, Reagan Isbell, Charlotte Isbell, Cole Isbell, and Wyatt Russell. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Vandiver Church of God beginning at 2:00PM with burial following at Union Hill Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed the services.

Published in St. Clair Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
