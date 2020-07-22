Nancy Isbell, age 80, of Vandiver, AL passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Joe Isbell; sons, David D. Isbell and Johnny L. Isbell; brother, Chester Harris; sisters, Frances Williams and Faye Myrick; grandchildren, Bradley Isbell, Brent and Rachael Isbell, Alyssa and John Russell; great grandchildren, Reagan Isbell, Charlotte Isbell, Cole Isbell, and Wyatt Russell. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Vandiver Church of God beginning at 2:00PM with burial following at Union Hill Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed the services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jul. 22, 2020.