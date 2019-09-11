St. Clair Times

Mrs. Nancy Locklar-Gaither

  • "On behalf of the Talladega County Board of Realtors I would..."
  • "Such a beautiful lady .. we became friends within 5 minutes..."
    - Leigh Moore
  • "To Nancy's family, there are no words to say how sorry I am..."
    - Kathy Dill
  • "Sending prayers to the family. Nancy was a wonderful person..."
    - Donna Cannon-Benton
  • "Kenneth this is Nell, John C's sister.I am so sorry for..."
    - Nell Sinclair
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Eden Westside Baptist Church
Mrs. Nancy Locklar - Gaither , 52, of Cropwell, Alabama passed away on August 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Gaither; sons, D.J. (Stephanie) Sherrod and Tyler Adam Locklar; sister, Kris (Ken) Ware; brother, Ben (Lisa) Locklar; stepsons, Jerrod (Lori) Gaither and Jeremy (Summer) Howard; and five grandchildren. A Memorial Service was held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Eden Westside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jacky Connell officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 11, 2019
