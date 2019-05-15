Mr. Newlyn Craig Jackson, 71, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on May 12, 2019 in Ashville. He is survived by his wife, Candice Jackson; Daughter, Jimie Wesson (Wallis); and grandchildren, Matthew, Zachary, and Riley Grace. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Wakefield officiating. Interment followed in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on May 15, 2019