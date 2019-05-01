Nicholas "Nick" Taylor, age 38, of Odenville, AL passed away April 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther B. and Carolyn Montgomery of Odenville, AL. He is survived by his parents, Nelda M. Taylor and George Taylor of Odenville, AL; brother, Micah Taylor of Odenville, AL; and best friend, Suzy "The Dog" Taylor. A funeral service was held at 1st Baptist Church of Ashville on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3PM at . Burial will take place at Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery. Visit us online www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on May 1, 2019