Niki Lee Johnson, 43, from Ashville, AL. Born on November 28th, 1976 and departed this world on December 30th, 2019. Beloved husband to Valerie Weaver Johnson. Proud father to Nicholas Drew Johnson and Caleb Lee Johnson. Big brother to Sara Jackson and Orin Battles. Loving son to Matt Johnson and Angela Battles. Amazing uncle to 3 beautiful nieces and 2 nephews. And all his adopted kids. Preceded in death by his grandpa and grandma Johnson. Devoted himself to helping others in all hours of need in his business and personal life. Will be forever loved and missed by many inside and out of his local community. Passionate conservationist to the outdoors and wildlife. And all around amazing person and friend to all that knew him. "He never met a stranger." Viewing was at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville, AL on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 from 1-3 PM.

