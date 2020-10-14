Norman Colin Wilson went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday, October 2nd, 2020. Norman was a devoted husband, loving father, uncle, brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Born July 24, 1942 to "Red" and Bea Wilson, Uncle Norman (Papa), to most all who knew him was a witty, loving, and walking encyclopedia who touched the lives of all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his adoring wife Jo and his parents. He is survived by his sister Linda Pohlman (Philip), brother Jerry Wilson (Carolyn), brother Danny Wilson; two daughters, Dana Nolan (David) and Lesley Parrish (Terry); grandchildren; John David Nolan, Annie Nolan, Carly Sargent (Wes), Kelly Higgins, Madison Higgins, Cody Parrish (Jocelyn), Caitlyn Cope (Jonathon), great-grandchildren: Riley Kate, Luke, Reagan, Millie Jo, Luella, and Emersyn. Norman and Jo married in 1963 and spent the next 55 years totally dedicated to each other, their children, grandchildren and family in all aspects of their lives. He was a jack of all trades and a master of everything. He loved lake life, roaming around Washington Valley on his golf cart, or finding the perfect antique store. He never met anyone he couldn't tell a story to, nor missed telling a joke to fit the occasion. He loved family history, knew unique details about his family tree, and ensured family lore would continue. He had an answer for every question and if he didn't know immediately, would research until he did. He thrived on a never-ending "Daddy-Do" list and when age or strength became an issue, he provided loud and boisterous on-site instruction. You could find him at a ballgame, fishing, in front of a computer, or on occasion taking a nap. You never had to wonder what was on his mind nor enter a room where he wasn't the center of attention. He was everything, and then some. He was the center of our universe and let us know we were the center of his. A visitation and celebration of life service was held on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Jefferson Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Trussville, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.