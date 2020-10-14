I worked with Norman at Roebuck Chrysler back in 70s-mid 80s. He was truly a master mechanic - the best I’ve known with Philip a close 2nd. When we all left the Chrysler store I opened a car lot and Norman and Jerry opened High Point Auto Sales. I was amazed at Norman coming from a shop setting to an administrative setting. He master it too ! I will always remember Norman’s sense of humor. He was witty yet serious minded and funny all in one. I will miss him ! My condolences to Jerry, Danny,Linda and the entire Family - Norman is with the Lord now - May God Bless You All.

Danny Bromley

Friend