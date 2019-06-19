St. Clair Times

Graveside Services for Oide W. Duck, age 92, were held Monday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Vincent City Cemetery. The family received friends Monday from Noon until 1:30 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Mr. Duck passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Nina) Duck; daughter, Cyrenthia Duck Megginson; 3 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Sunshine Robertson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lone Warrior Inc., P.O. Box 413, Helena, AL 35080, 205-378-9248. To recognize Mr. Duck, in the comments sections write, Oide W. Duck. www.lonewarriors.org Condolences may be offered to the Duck family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
