Celebration of life for Ora Lee Taylor will be 4p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the St. Clair Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Ms. Taylor was born December 23, 1959 in Albertville, AL. She spent most of her life in Detroit, MI and was employed by the Detroit City School System until retirement. After retirement she relocated to Talladega and became a member of Africa Missionary Baptist Church. She departed this life on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 59. She is survived by her loving family. Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, St. Clair Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust ". www.adams-buggs.com (205)814-0432
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 20, 2019