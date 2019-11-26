Pam Hagin, 63 of Ashville passed away November 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 12p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home at 1327 North Wells St. Fort Wayne, IN 46808. Visitation was held from 6p.m. until 8p.m. Wednesday, November 26, 2019 at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla, Alabama. Visitation will be prior to the service on Friday from 10a.m. until 12p.m. Burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Pam was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Pat Eckler; and sister, Michelle Eckler. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Tom Hagin; daughter, Patsy (Tony) Zartman; granddaughters, Michelle and Allyssa; and special friends and neighbors, Donald Terry and John Terry and family. Special thanks to Gadsden Home Healthcare nurses for the time and energy spend with the family. Flowers may be ordered through Moring Florist in Indiana and sent to C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home for the service Friday. Morning Florist Phone Number (260) 426-3052

