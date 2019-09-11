St. Clair Times

Mrs. Pamela Rich Gann, 52, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on September 3, 2019 in Pell City. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Faye Gann; and by her parents, Ben and Joyce Rich. She is survived by her husband, Terry Gann; daughter, Kayla Gann (Justin); son, Terry "Big Time" Gann, Jr.; grandchild, Aden Atcheson; sisters, June Rich Boggs, Melissa Jacqueline Rich, Tina Ann Bice (Jack) and Melanie Hopkins (Steve); and by great-nieces and great-nephews, Jaden "J.J.", Destin "Ryan", Ciara, Sylvia and Zachery. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Friday September 6, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Christy Willis officiating. Interment followed at Broken Arrow Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
