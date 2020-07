Patricia Ann Grubbs born July 1 1950 passed away peacefully in her home in Ragland, Al on July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Lee Grubbs and grandson, Jeremy Lee Mitchell. She is survived by two daughters, Sonja Marie Crider (Dennis) and Terrie Sue Holt (William) and two grandsons, Dillon Ray Crider (Mandi) and Maxwell Connor Crider. There will be no services per her wishes. Rest in Peace sweet momma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store