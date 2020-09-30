1/
Patricia Maye Macon
Mrs. Patricia Maye Macon, 64, of Lincoln, Alabama passed away on September 24, 2020. Mrs. Macon was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Owens; father, Darvin Russell; and a brother, Tony Russell. She is survived by her husband, Charles Macon; son, Jeremey Macon (Amanda); brother, Jerry Russell; grandson, Clayton Macon; granddaughter, Audrey Haynes; and goddaughter, Haley Jones. A Graveside Service was held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Lincoln City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
