Mrs. Patricia Maye Macon, 64, of Lincoln, Alabama passed away on September 24, 2020. Mrs. Macon was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Owens; father, Darvin Russell; and a brother, Tony Russell. She is survived by her husband, Charles Macon; son, Jeremey Macon (Amanda); brother, Jerry Russell; grandson, Clayton Macon; granddaughter, Audrey Haynes; and goddaughter, Haley Jones. A Graveside Service was held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Lincoln City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
